Man killed by gunshot to head in the Bronx

NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was killed by a gunshot to the head in the Bronx on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the victim, believed to be in his 20s, fatally shot on Virginia Avenue near Ellis Avenue, officials said. Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The NYPD has not yet released any additional details.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

