Man kicks, shouts anti-Asian remarks before pulling knife on woman in Chelsea: NYPD

Police released these images in connection with an anti-Asian incident in Manhattan, June 21, 2021 (NYPD Handout).

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A woman walking down a Manhattan street was kicked and menaced with a knife by an unidentified man Monday, police said on Tuesday.

It happened just before 12 p.m. at W. 26th Street near Sixth and Seventh avenues

Police said one of them men approached the 23-year-old woman and kicked her in the back of her leg and made anti-Asian statements to her.

A passerby came to her aid before the suspect produced a knife and menaced the two.

The suspect then fled the scene eastbound on W 26th Street, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

