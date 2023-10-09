LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man jumped into the North Reflection Pool at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Monday, according to police.

The 33-year-old man jumped into the pool around 1:30 p.m., injuring his left leg, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police did not provide a reason why the man jumped into the water.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

