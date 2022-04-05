WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man inside his car in the Bronx was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 2 a.m., the victim was sitting in his car along 215th Street near Barnes Avenue when he was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigation by police is ongoing and no arrests in relation to the shooting have been made. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the car or how many guns were used in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).