HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — A horrific mass shooting on Independence Day in suburban Chicago has left six people dead and around 30 more injured.

Authorities say the mass shooting happened around 10 in the morning in Highland Park, an affluent city of around 30 thousand people, located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

They added the parade was well underway when a gunman, who was allegedly on a commercial rooftop, opened fire into the crowd. Police add it is believed the gunman allegedly used a high-powered rifle to carry out the attack.

Hours later after an intense manhunt, a suspect was taken into custody. Robert E. Crimo III, 21, has started being questioned.

Details about the identities of those who were killed or wounded are still underway. For now, it has been confirmed at least 5 of the 6 victims who died were adults. Some of those who were injured are children.