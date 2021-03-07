Man hides drugs in burger during Florida traffic stop: police

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can have it your way, unless the police drop by.

Jackson County deputies said they pulled over a Jeep in Malone Wednesday afternoon when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

After a police K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs, deputies searched the vehicle and found a hamburger in the center console, authorities said.

A plastic baggie was found inside the burger, according to the deputies.

“The baggie contained .4 grams of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine,” deputies said in a statement. “Also hidden in the sandwich was 1.1 grams of suspected MDPV, (bath salts), and less than 1 gram of marijuana.”

Both the driver and his passenger were arrested, authorities said.

“The driver of the vehicle, Glen Lewis Williams, claimed ownership of the hamburger, but not the narcotics inside,” deputies said in the statement. “The investigation led officers to believe that the passenger, Arthur Smith, placed the narcotics in the hamburger as the officer was affecting the traffic stop, which would account for the lengthy amount of time that it took them to pull over.”

Smith, 42, of Stockbridge, Georgia, and Williams, 40, of Greenwood, Florida, were both charged with possession of cocaine and possession of bath salts.