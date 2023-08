A man was found unconscious inside a garbage bag in a cart in the Bronx on Saturday, the NYPD said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was found unconscious inside a garbage bag in a cart in the Bronx on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police officers responded to a 911 call at 11:16 a.m. on Whitlock Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard. Upon arrival, an unidentified man was found unresponsive, police said.

EMS was called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.