ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — Carjackers forcibly took a man out of his car in the Bronx and then crashed it multiple times earlier this month, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was sitting inside his car along Allerton Avenue near Williamsbridge Road on March 7 around 3 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects, who simulated a gun, authorities said.

The suspects took off in the stolen vehicle but collided with another car in the vicinity of 500 Hutchinson River Parkway and subsequently crashed into a boundary of a golf course in the area, police said. The crash made the car inoperable, and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking for help to identify and find the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).