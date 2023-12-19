MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KARK) – Within 10 minutes of entering the Crater of Diamonds State Park, park officials said that one Arkansas man found the largest diamond discovered in three years.

Officials with the Arkansas State Parks said that Jerry Evans of Lepanto visited the park this spring, but he just learned of his discovery. Park officials said that Evans picked up what he thought was a clear piece of glass that he found a few feet away on top of a plowed ridge.

“I thought it might be a piece of glass, it was so clear. I really didn’t know,” Evans said. “We were picking up everything thinking it was a diamond.”

Evans sent the stone to the Gemological Institute of America for identification, and a few weeks later, he was told that he had found a 4.87-carat near-colorless diamond. Officials said that Evans’ son encouraged him to contact the Crater of Diamonds State Park about his find.

Park officials said that Evans’ diamond is the largest find registered at the park since a 9.07-carat brown diamond find in 2020. His diamond is described as the size of a jellybean and shaped like a pyramid. Park officials said that Evans chose to name his find the Evans Diamond.

Image courtesy Arkansas State Parks

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox said.

Park officials said that 798 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2023, totaling more than 125 carats. In total, more than 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the park since the first diamonds were found.

As for advice for anyone considering visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park, Evans has a simple and direct invitation.

“Come and search, because there’s a chance. They’re out there!”