BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested and charged a 20-year-old Queens man for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old man to death aboard a J train in Williamsburg, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Jordan Williams was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams stabbed Devictor Ouedraogo, of Brooklyn, in the chest on Tuesday evening, according to the NYPD. Ouedraogo was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ouedrogo had been harassing and threatening passengers on the train before the stabbing, police sources told PIX11 News. Ouedrogo also allegedly punched a woman, and that is when Williams stabbed him, sources said.

Police initially said two people were taken into custody, but only one person has been charged so far.