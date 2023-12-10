QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was killed after he was hit by two cars in a hit-and-run in Queens on Sunday night, according to police.

Officials said the man was hit by the two cars on Hempstead Avenue and 223rd Street around 8 p.m. Police said one car left in an unknown direction and the other left east on Hempstead Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

