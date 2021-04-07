Man chokes Burger King employee, intentionally slams head into steel bench during arrest: police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Siversten (Credit: Wayne Police Department)

WAYNE, N.J. — Police arrested an unruly man who slammed his head into a steel bench while being arrested for choking a female employee at a Wayne Burger King on a recent Saturday afternoon, police said Monday.

It happened Saturday, March 27 at about 4:10 p.m. at a Burger King on Route 23 South. Officials said the man, David Siversten, entered the restaurant, approached the employee and wrapped both hands around her neck.

Police said video from the scene confirmed the account, and said Siversten outweighed the victim by 80 pounds.

The attack only ended when another female employee intervened, and Siversten fled the scene.

Officials arrested Siversten when they discovered him seated in a driveway on Newark-Pompton Turnpike, where he appeared to be drunk.

“You got me,” he said to the officer, walking towards him, according to authorities.

As he was being arrested, he intentionally slammed his head into the steel bench to which he was handcuffed, police said. He was taken to a local hospital before being cleared and transported to a local jail.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC must install wi-fi for students in all family homeless shelters by August: Settlement

Vaccines become more accessible for both younger and older New Yorkers

Mayoral race update: Yang, Stringer, Garcia, Adams, McGuire

NYPD launches recruitment campaign in effort to increase officer diversity

NY lawmakers reach $212 billion budget deal, days after deadline

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 8, including 4 civilians: FDNY

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

@PIX11News on Twitter