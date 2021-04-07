Man chokes Burger King employee, intentionally slams head into steel bench during arrest: police

WAYNE, N.J. — Police arrested an unruly man who slammed his head into a steel bench while being arrested for choking a female employee at a Wayne Burger King on a recent Saturday afternoon, police said Monday.

It happened Saturday, March 27 at about 4:10 p.m. at a Burger King on Route 23 South. Officials said the man, David Siversten, entered the restaurant, approached the employee and wrapped both hands around her neck.

Police said video from the scene confirmed the account, and said Siversten outweighed the victim by 80 pounds.

The attack only ended when another female employee intervened, and Siversten fled the scene.

Officials arrested Siversten when they discovered him seated in a driveway on Newark-Pompton Turnpike, where he appeared to be drunk.

“You got me,” he said to the officer, walking towards him, according to authorities.

As he was being arrested, he intentionally slammed his head into the steel bench to which he was handcuffed, police said. He was taken to a local hospital before being cleared and transported to a local jail.