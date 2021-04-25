Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old at McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago

CHICAGO — A man was charged after being identified as one of the perpetrators responsible for the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago, according to police.

Marion Lewis, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge along with 17 other felony charges, including one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Lewis was arrested on Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway following a vehicle pursuit after he was identified in connection with the shooting death of Jaslyn Adams. Officers attempted to stop Lewis before the vehicle crashed and he fled from the scene.

Lewis then tried to carjack a vehicle with a family inside before a Chicago police officer intervened and fired a shot, striking Lewis.

Jaslyn was shot to death while sitting in her father’s car outside of a McDonald’s at the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road on April 18. Her father, Jontae Adams, was shot in the abdomen and survived.

Police said they believe the shooting to be gang-related, and the investigation continues. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said in a press conference Saturday afternoon that there are more offenders responsible for Jaslyn’s murder.