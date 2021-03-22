Man arrested in Manhattan subway attack charged with hate crime: sources

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man accused of attacking a 68-year-old Asian rider on a Manhattan subway train was charged with a hate crime, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News Monday.
The man, Bronx resident Marc Mathieu, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault; on Monday, law enforcement sources said he was charged with a hate crime.
Mathieu critically injured the male victim when he punched him in the head Friday afternoon on a northbound No. 1 train inside the Franklin-Varick Street station, police said.
He was found after an “exhaustive video canvass” by NYPD Transit detectives, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
“Anyone committing such a cowardly act must be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” Shea said.