Man arrested in Manhattan subway attack charged with hate crime: sources

Police were looking for this man in connection to an assault on a No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan on March 19, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man accused of attacking a 68-year-old Asian rider on a Manhattan subway train was charged with a hate crime, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News Monday.

The man, Bronx resident Marc Mathieu, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault; on Monday, law enforcement sources said he was charged with a hate crime.

Mathieu critically injured the male victim when he punched him in the head Friday afternoon on a northbound No. 1 train inside the Franklin-Varick Street station, police said.

He was found after an “exhaustive video canvass” by NYPD Transit detectives, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

“Anyone committing such a cowardly act must be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” Shea said.