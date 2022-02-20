Man arrested in fatal shooting of NY college student

POTSDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in an apparent isolated incident.

New York State Police charged Michael J. Snow, a 31-year-old New York man, with second-degree murder Saturday. Potsdam police responded to a report of an unconscious woman on the side of a road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday and found 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, New York, with gunshot wounds.

In a news release Saturday, SUNY Potsdam said it was “deeply saddened” to share that the victim of the shooting was a student at the school’s Crane School of Music who was in the Class of 2022.

“SUNY Potsdam can confirm that Mr. Snow has no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee or graduate,” the college said in a release.

