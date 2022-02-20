Man arrested in fatal shooting of NY college student

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Snow

Michael Snow (NYSP)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in an apparent isolated incident.

New York State Police charged Michael J. Snow, a 31-year-old New York man, with second-degree murder Saturday. Potsdam police responded to a report of an unconscious woman on the side of a road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday and found 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, New York, with gunshot wounds.

In a news release Saturday, SUNY Potsdam said it was “deeply saddened” to share that the victim of the shooting was a student at the school’s Crane School of Music who was in the Class of 2022.

“SUNY Potsdam can confirm that Mr. Snow has no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee or graduate,” the college said in a release.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter