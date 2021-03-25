Man arrested in Bronx subway station attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

Police released this photo in connection with an attempted kidnapping in a Bronx subway station on March 16, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly grabbed an 8-year-old boy from his mother in a Bronx subway station.

The child and his 35-year-old mom were headed toward the D train platform in the Fordham Road Station on March 16 when Luis Toledo, 36, walked up and allegedly snatched the boy “from his mother’s hand,” police officials said.

When the mom screamed for help and pulled her son back, Toledo allegedly stared at them until a crowd formed, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Toledo on charges of attempted kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful imprisonment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).