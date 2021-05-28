ASTORIA, Queens — Police arrested a man accused of spray painting more than 60 vehicles across Queens neighborhoods, authorities said.

Herberto Torres, 57, was taken into custody early Friday and faces charges of making graffiti, criminal mischief and possession of graffiti instruments, police said.

PIX11 News first reported earlier this month a series of 22 cars with a red “A” spray-painted and tires slashed were found in Astoria and Woodside around May 18

The vehicles were parked and unoccupied on 33rd Street from 23rd Avenue to Ditmars Boulevard.

Police later said over 60 vehicles have been vandalized over the past two months, with the earliest incident reported March 26.