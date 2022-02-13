Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Police officers stand guard at a mosque, where an enraged mob stoned to death Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, for allegedly desecrating the Quran, in Tulamba, a remote village in the district of Khanewal in eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Mob attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in this conservative Islamic nation where blasphemy is punishable by death. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer)

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say an enraged mob has stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan.

The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police. The violence took place in Punjab province.

Police rushed to the scene, where a man was found surrounded by angry people. A police officer and two subordinates tried to take custody of the man but the crowd began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring one officer.

The identity of the man accused of blasphemy is not yet known.