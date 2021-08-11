Man, 20, found fatally shot inside Bronx apartment: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man was found shot and killed in the hallway of a Bronx apartment Wednesday night, according to police.

The man’s body was discovered at about 7:10 p.m. inside the building at the corner of Creston Avenue and Minerva Place in the Bronx, officials said.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said; the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).