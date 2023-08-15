NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Queen of Pop has rescheduled and added more New York City shows to her Celebration Tour, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

“The Celebration Tour will officially kick off with four sold-out shows in London this October, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain… and Italy,” an announcement by Live Nation read. “The North American leg will begin on Dec. 13, in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.”

Madonna will perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 13, 14, and 16. The pop star also added three shows at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Jan. 22, 23, and 29, 2024.

Madonna postponed parts of her tour in June after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection. She was originally slated to perform at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 23, 24, 26, and 27.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote on Instagram in June after postponing her tour. “I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Live Nation said fans with tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert on Aug. 27 will have an exclusive opportunity to buy tickets to the newly added Dec. 16 Barclays Center performance. Tickets for the original show at Madison Square Garden will be automatically refunded to the original purchaser by Aug. 28.

The following dates and cities have been eliminated from Madonna’s Celebration Tour:

Tulsa BOK Center 7/27/2023 Nashville Bridgestone Arena 12/22/2023 San Francisco Chase Center 1/15/2024 Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena 1/18/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 1/20/2024