Macy’s July 4 fireworks show returns with new tricks, lots of anticipation

NEW YORK — After a dormant year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation is back, with anticipation building like pressure and gas inside the pyrotechnics themselves.

The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show happens over the East River Sunday night, with viewing spots throughout Brooklyn, Queens and the East Side of Manhattan. (Official viewing spots on the FDR Drive will be announced at a later date.)

This year, the designers and crews prepping the show are pulling out all the stops. Five barges will feature pyrotechnics from around the globe for the jam-packed 25-minute show.

The “shells” responsible for the show have been sourced from Italy, Spain and China; there are 65,000 getting sorted and set for the big event, with 2,600 fireworks per minute.

Until then, the experts are meticulously prepping the barges for their big day, with so many anticipating the live and in-person return of a New York tradition.