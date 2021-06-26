Lt. Gov. Hochul okay after NYS Police vehicle transporting her is involved in Dutchess County crash

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Police vehicle transporting Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul rear-ended a vehicle Thursday evening near Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in Dutchess County.

Hochul and an aide were in the vehicle when the accident happened, neither were hurt.

The state police vehicle transporting the lieutenant governor was driving east on Crum Elbow Road in the Town of Hyde Park when it rear-ended a vehicle that had stopped to turn left onto Cardinal Road, according to New York State Police.

Jacob Rosado, 25, of Poughkeepsie was driving the rear-ended vehicle.

He complained of neck and back pain.

Rosado was later treated and released from Vassar Brothers Hospital.

NYSP say an investigation in the cause of the crash is ongoing.