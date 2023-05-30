In this photo from Jan. 12, 2021, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – On Monday night, a third prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold on Staten Island.

The prize for the winning tickets is $50,000.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at a 7Eleven on Hylan Boulevard, a 10-minute drive from The ‘Wu-Tang Clan District’ Street Sign

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday night were: 21-33-35-62-64 and the Powerball was 24.

Players have up to one calendar year from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night, the jackpot stands at $239 million, and the cash value of the possible winner is more than $120 million.