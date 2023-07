NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Queens lottery player won $100,000 in the Powerball drawing Monday night, officials said.

The winning third-prize ticket was sold at Deirdre Maves Supermarket at 202-36 Rockaway Point Blvd. in Breezy Point, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 3 4 12 28 49 and the red Powerball was 25.

Powerball drawings are done every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.