A selection of Powerball tickets are shown at the Route One Wine and Spirits liquor store, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two winning tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in the New York area during Monday evening’s Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.

The two winning draws were sold at New Way Deli and Grocery, located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, and at a Dollar Smart located on East Prospect Avenue in Mount Vernon.

The winning numbers from Monday’s drawing were 2-3-16-23-68, and the Powerball was 7.

To win third place, players in the Powerball must match four numbers and the Powerball number.

There were no first-prize jackpot winners from Monday’s draw.

Players have up to one calendar year from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night. The jackpot currently sits a $340 million, with the cash value at $175.5 million.