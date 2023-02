BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player won big in Tuesday’s Take 5 midday drawing, officials said.

The winning ticket, which is worth $20,016, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 708 Brighton Beach Ave. in Brooklyn, lottery officials said.

The Take 5 drawings are done in the afternoon and evenings. Both are televised. The numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, officials said.