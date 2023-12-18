NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey lottery player won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven in Lanoka Harbor in Ocean County, officials said.

Two other lottery players won $50,000. Those tickets were sold at the Super Exito Supermarket on Dayton Avenue in Clifton and the Shoprite on Chambersbridge Road in Ocean County, officials said.

The winning numbers were 03, 09, 10, 20 and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 25.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $543 million for Monday’s drawing.