NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven!
Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7.
The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They were sold at:
- Price Chopper on State Route 104 in Oswego
- Choe Farm in Rego Park
- Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue in Binghamton
- Lakeland Mini-mart on State Fair Boulevard in Syracuse
- Kim’s Newstand in Manhattan
- Fine Fare Supermarket in Manhattan
- Player’s Cafe in Manhattan
Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
