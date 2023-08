NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —What a sweet win!

A lucky lottery player won $2 million after buying the winning Powerball ticket at Gary’s Sweet Shoppe located at 444 West Side Ave. in Jersey City, officials said. The player matched all five white balls and was purchased with the Power Play option, doubling the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 4, 6, 25, 55, and 68. The Red Power Ball

number was 26. The Powerball jackpot is up to $386 million for Wednesday’s drawing.