NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lucky New York City lottery players won $50,000 from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

One ticket was sold at Springfield Parkway Inc. located on Conduit Avenue in Queens, and another was sold at Victory Convenience on Victory Boulevard on Staten Island, officials said.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56, 64 and the red Powerball was 18.

