NEW YORK (PIX11) – Three people in New York are $100,000 richer Tuesday following the Powerball drawing on Christmas, according to lottery officials.

One third-prize winning ticket was sold in 145 Food Plaza Corp. at 701 Lenox Ave. in Manhattan.

The second third-prize winning ticket was sold in Smoke 4 Less at 59 North Plank Rd. in Newburgh.

The third ticket was sold in Le Mac Pharmacy at 623 McLean Ave. in Yonkers.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $685 million with a $344.7 million cash value. The winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29 with a red Powerball of 4 and a power play of 2x.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.