NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Queens lottery player won over $38,000 in Saturday’s Take 5 drawing, according to lottery officials.

The top-prize winning ticket was sold at YJ Elmhurst Grocery at 89-39 Elmhurst Ave. and was worth $38, 275.50, officials said.

The Take 5 drawings are done twice a day.

