NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Staten Island lottery player won $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning third-prize ticket was sold at the ShopRite on Forest and Richmond avenues, officials said.

Two other New York City lottery players took home prizes.

A Take 5 winning ticket worth $33,214.50 was sold at Sam’s Card & Gift Shop on Third Avenue in Manhattan, according to lottery officials. Another Take 5 ticket worth $17,244 was purchased at MTR Grocery Corp. on 187th Street in the Bronx.