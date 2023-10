NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player took home $150,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The third-prize winning ticket was sold at Staten Island Card Smart on 1145 Richmond Ave. The winning numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and red Powerball 19. The Power Play was 3X.

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot which has grown to an estimated $1.55 billion, officials said.

The next drawing is on Monday.