QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Someone in Queens is 1 million dollars richer, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at a convenience store located at 59-39 Queens Blvd in Woodside, Queens, officials said. The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 25, 40, 43, 48, 50, and 11.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is $77 million, with a $38.2 million cash payout.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.