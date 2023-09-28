NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player took home $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning second-prize ticket was sold at a grocery store at 82-06 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights, Queens, officials said. A lottery player in Westchester County also won $1 million last weekend.

There were also $1 million winners in California, Kansas, and Maryland on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $925 million after no players hit all the numbers. The winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday.