QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens lottery player won $50,000 in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, officials said.

The winning third-prize ticket was sold at Smoke Shop 163 Inc. at 9218 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, lottery officials said.

The numbers in Wedneday night’s drawing were 1, 4, 13, 35, 58, and the red Power Ball was 24.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday.

