NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Queens lottery player took home $50,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning third-prize ticket was sold at Farmers Petroleum LLC, a tobacco shop located at 144-31 Farmers Blvd. in Jamaica, according to lottery officials. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers were 16, 53, 54, 57, 65. The Powerball was 8.