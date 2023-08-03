NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The third-prize-winning ticket was sold at Food Universe at 196-35 Horace Harding Expressway in Queens, according to the lottery officials.

The winning Powerball numbers were 23, 24, 33, 51, 64, and the Red Ball was 5. Nobody won the $102 million jackpot Wednesday night.

The Powerball drawings are done Wednesday and Saturday nights.

