NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn.

The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid Liquor House on Coney Island’s Mermaid Avenue, lotto officials said.

Both tickets matched four of the five non-Powerball numbers plus the Powerball, good for the $50,000 third prize. But because the Long Island player paid an extra $1 for the optional Power Play, the value of that ticket’s prize was multiplied by two, the Power Play number drawn Wednesday.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 31, 43, 58, 59, and 66, with a Powerball number of 9.

In each Powerball drawing, five numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, and a Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

No one beat those odds in Wednesday night’s drawing, allowing the jackpot to roll to an estimated annuitized $700 million ahead of the next drawing on Saturday night. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Powerball costs $2 per play, or $3 with the optional Power Play add-on.