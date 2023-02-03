EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Powerball players across New York City and much of the nation are hoping that seven is their lucky number, with an estimated annuitized $700 million up for grabs in Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has gone unclaimed for 32 weeks, allowing it to grow to the sixth largest in the history of the game.

The odds of matching all six numbers and hitting the nine-figure jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, but those who come up short still have a shot at some sweet sums.

In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a $100,000 ticket was sold on Long Island and Brooklyn saw a $50,000 winner.

And the boroughs seem to be on a bit of a lottery hot streak, with a winning ticket sold in East Harlem for the $18.4 million jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing for the statewide LOTTO game.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. It costs $2 per play, or $3 if opting for the Power Play add-on that multiplies most non-jackpot prizes by a drawn number up to 10.