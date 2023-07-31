NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A pair of winning $1 million Powerball tickets from Saturday’s drawing were sold in New Jersey, according to lottery officials.

The two tickets matched all five white balls from the drawing, winning the second-tier prize, officials said. The winning tickets were purchased in Burlington and Hudson County. Officials said the ticket sold in Burlington was purchased from a Wawa on East Green Tree Road in Marlton, N.J. The second ticket was sold at Kearny Deli & Liquor on Midland Avenue in Kearny, N.J.

New Jersey Lottery said the 26,024 players from the Garden State took home around $154,089 in prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on July 31, while the jackpot soars to $74 million, according to lottery officials.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.