NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of two third-prize winning Powerball tickets was sold in New York City, lottery officials said.

The $50,000 ticket was bought at the Kishor Parekh newsstand on Broadway between 38th and 39th streets in Manhattan, officials said. The other $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Smokes For Less in Newburgh in Orange County.

The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 11, 20, 33, 43, and 58. The Powerball was 24.

The Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.