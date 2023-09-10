NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City lottery player won $50,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials.

The third-prize ticket was sold at Natt Auto Center Inc. at 211-60 Hillside Ave. in Queens Village, officials said.

The Powerball drawings are done every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 11, 19, 29, 63, 68, and the red Power Ball was 25.

