NEW YORK (PIX11) — Third place never paid so well.

A lucky New York City lottery player won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said. The third-prize ticket was bought at Morning Star News at 412 West 43rd St. between Ninth and Tenth avenues in Manhattan, officials said.

The player matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 26, 27, 43, 61, and 69. The Powerball was 4.

The Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.