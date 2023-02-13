NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player won more than $65,000 in Saturday’s LOTTO drawing.
The second-prize winning ticket, worth $65,402, was sold to a Lottery subscriber, officials said. Winning numbers were 2-7-16-50-56-57, with a Bonus Number 59. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.
The New York Lottery subscription program lets players enter every drawing for the duration of a pre-paid subscription. The program is in place for Mega Millions, Cash4Life and NY LOTTO online.
Saturday’s winner has up to one year to claim their prize. The winning numbers for the LOTTO game are drawn from a field of one to 59. LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 p.m.
