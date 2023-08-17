NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three New York lottery players won thousands in Wednesday’s Take 5 drawings.

The top-prize winning ticket worth $18,741 was sold at Express Convenience Stationary on White Plains Road in the Bronx, according to lottery officials.

In the evening drawing, two players each won $17,816.50. The tickets were sold at Victor’s Hallmark Shop at 4 Metrotech Center in Brooklyn and the other at Stewart’s Shops at 1502 Balltown Rd. in Schenectady, officials said.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily.