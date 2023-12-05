NEW YORK (PIX11) — Someone in New York won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 18, 19, 27, 28, 45, and the red Power Ball was 9.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday has soared to $435 million, with a $204.8 million cash payout.

