NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York lottery player took home $150,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The Power Play winning ticket was sold at Shell Food Mart at 1160 Straight Path in West Babylon, officials said. Another third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 was bought in Rochester.

Both tickets matched the four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 11, 22, 24, 51, and 60. The Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 3, meaning the third-place prize was tripled to $150,000, officials said.

The Powerball drawings are made Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.