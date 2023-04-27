NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey grandmother plans to spoil her 10 grandkids after winning $1 million in last week’s Powerball drawing.

The kids, including a 2-year-old, will be treated to vacations and a trip to Disney World after the 50-year-old woman bought the $2 ticket on the Jackpocket app on her phone, according to a Jackpocket press release.

The lucky lottery player matched five white balls in the April 15 drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 33, 34, 56, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 18.

“I didn’t believe it at first. But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy,” the Gloucester County resident said in the release.

The grandma found out she won when she checked her emails at 3 a.m. and was pacing around the house for four hours before calling a friend to share the news, according to Jackpocket.

To woman is one of nine New Jersey players to take home over $1 million using the Jackpocket app, the release said.